Sabres 4 (EN), Islanders 0: Ugly and empty

We have entered the stretch of the season where fortunes and moods can swing with severe bipolarity, and the Islanders are experiencing that in full by following a six-game win streak with back-to-back shutout losses to conclude a once-promising road trip.

The latest insult was a 4-0 loss in Buffalo to the Sabres, who are going through one of their periodic mini-spurts that lead people to say, “Man, one day this team could be good.”

Lots of other playoff bubble-chasing teams were in action and collecting points, so it was a costly Thursday night.

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

They survived the first period with a 0-0 tie, but the signs were there that it was going to be a rust-laden night if the Isles didn’t show life coming out of the first intermission.

And as feared, they did not.

They conceded a power play goal in the opening minutes of the second, then Dylan Cozens doubled the Sabres’ lead four minutes later, and 1:26 later it was 3-0 via a Zach Benson deflection.

Desperate and reeling, the Isles challenged for goaltender interference and lost. So before the second period was halfway over, they were trailing 3-0 and facing another Sabres power play. They at least killed that one off, but nothing else of promise came from the period.

The third period felt a formality, and the Isles could never generate anything, even with the extra man via power play or sixth attacker. Anders Lee tried to inject a little life by objecting to a clean Connor Clifton hit on Pierre Engvall. Lee fought Clifton and drew the extra minor (but not an instigator because NHL).

The Sabres didn’t score on that one, but Benson potted an empty netter when Patrick Roy pulled Ilya Sorokin early to little effect.

Playoff Chase

Among playoff chasers at game’s end, the Red Wings lost to the Coyotes, and the Flyers were trailing the Leafs, but the Lightning beat the Rangers (six points for Brayden Point) and the Devils were up big on the Stars in Jake Allen’s New Jersey debut. Washington was playing a late game in Seattle.

Up Next

This is a real bummer of a regulation loss to kick off nine games over the next 15 days, including three games in the next four days including tonight. This weekend includes the dreaded Saturday matinee vs. the Senators followed by a visit to the Garden on Sunday.

Just as results finally started to reflect underlying improvements for the Isles, things could get frightening again if they don’t have a productive weekend.