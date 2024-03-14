Islanders Gameday News: Aiming to rebound in Buffalo

A continent-wide road trip concludes tonight in Buffalo, where the Islanders meet a Sabres team that just did them a huge favor (thumping the Wings) and is close enough to the playoff spots (five points behind but two more games played) to still play with urgency.

In Buffalo, some fans are still bitter over their misreading of the rulebook when these teams met with high stakes a year ago.

Islanders News

On the Islanders Anxiety podcast, Dan and Mike relish the win streak, the high-stakes anxiety of the big games ahead, and the steady confidence Patrick Roy instills. [LHH]

Previewing tonight: Brock Nelson is a goal shy of his third consecutive 30-goal season, a feat last accomplished by...Matt Moulson! His old teammate Kyle Okposo is now an ex-Sabre. [Isles]

Is tonight a must-win? [Newsday]

Day to day: Back at practice, Matt Martin is a gametime decision. [Isles]

Kyle Palmieri’s strong season is, in part, due to avoiding the unlucky injures that hindered previous years. [Post]

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin (if he returns) could bring some old school intensity to tonight’s tilt. [Newsday]

The power play could’ve made a difference in L.A., but it’s struggles continued. It’s an area the Isles are determined to improve. [Post]

Elsewhere

Last night’s scores included a bunch of Western scores (of course the Blues goalied the Kings right after the Isles couldn’t), the Predators extending their 13-game points streak, the Canucks blowing a three-goal lead to lose to the Avs in OT, and the Capitals losing in regulation.