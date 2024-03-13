Islanders News: In playoff position until the next game

The New York Islanders are back in a playoff spot after falling out following Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Kings. That’s because they’re even in points with but have played one fewer game than the Detroit Red Wings, who got walloped by the team the Isles see next, the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo took the lead really early and never looked back. They scored all seven of their goals in the first 35 minutes.

Detroit has now lost six straight in regulation, all of them by multiple goals, dating back to the Islanders’ win over them on February 29. Neither the Wings nor Isles play until Thursday, and the Washington Capitals couldn’t jump either team even if they won tonight, hence the Islanders opening play Thursday in Buffalo in a playoff spot.

The Sabres, especially goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, are hot right now—they sit five points back of the Islanders for the second wild card, although the Islanders have two games in hand. It would be difficult for them to overcome that deficit, but it’s enough to keep their hopes alive and provide motivation. Also, Bowen Byram appears to be a good fit there. So the Islanders will need to be ready for them. But I have faith that Patrick Roy will have them ready.

Islanders News

Patrick Roy’s line changes have sparked a turnaround, both in underlying numbers and counting stats. [The Athletic]

They’ve found a winning formula, but the trick is maintaining it. [NY Post]

Therefore, while Thursday’s game isn’t a “must-win” mathematically, it might be psychologically. They need to finish the trip strong, and they need to bank points against teams below them in the race. [Newsday] Don’t let the Sabres think they’re back in the race.

Should the Islanders make the playoffs, there’s a decent chance they would face the Rangers, whether in an M1 vs. WC matchup or in the M2 vs. M3. I’m almost 30 and it hasn’t happened in my lifetime. [NY Post]

The Islanders won’t have to face Frankenstein on Sunday: Matt Rempe was suspended four games for elbowing Jonas Siegenthaler. Good, don’t need him trying to concuss Mat Barzal or Bo Horvat or something. [THN]

Guac or queso: What do the Islanders dip their chips in? [Question and Isles]

The Islanders are happy Jim Hiller is getting a chance as a head coach with the Kings. [Newsday]

Josh Ho-Sang released a rap album. An important theme is regret, with some apparent references to his hockey career. [NY Post]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Sabres’ domination of the Wings, and the Flyers earning a narrow regulation win over the Sharks.

The Seattle Kraken hosted the Vegas Golden Knights, a battle of expansion teams, and the Knights tied the game with less than 20 seconds remaining and won in OT. But the most important part of the night was that it was dear old friend Jordan Eberle’s 1,000th NHL game. Congratulations, Ebs. We miss you here.

Jordan Eberle 1000 games tribute video: pic.twitter.com/BY7f4iKtJ6 — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) March 13, 2024