Islanders Anxiety - Episode 281 - The Monster’s Still Out There

Despite the end of their six game winning streak and some scary games ahead, Mike and Dan remain hopeful about the Islanders’ playoff chances (and the Penguins’ demise).

Massive wins over St. Louis, San Jose and Anaheim put the Islanders back into the wild card chase, took a big chunk off their goal differential and made fans rethink what we knew about this team. The killer instinct seems to be back, and Patrick Roy has the entire team playing its best hockey in years.

Games against the Sabres, Senators and Rangers will need to be taken seriously. But getting points in them would make everyone feel at ease.

They also look at how the Penguins’ fall has been covered, some “former Future Islanders” they’re better off without and a new musical endeavor by a favorite Weird Islander of theirs.

REFERENCES

Thread on the changes under Patrick Roy by Mike Kelly of NHL.com.

New York Islanders - 6 straight wins. What a job Patrick Roy has done since taking over as head coach...



One of the biggest things Roy emphasised when he took over was winning the puck possession battle in the offensive zone (literally spending more than time in the OZ than… — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) March 11, 2024

Theme song: "Morning Haze" by Family Dinner.

