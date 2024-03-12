Islanders News: Streak ends, but heading back with 4 of 6

The Islanders once again were not able to pull off their first California sweep, falling via 3-0 shutout to the Kings on Monday night.

It was the traditional road trip challenge, with the rested Kings finishing up their homestand while the Isles were playing on back-to-back nights. That was likely a factor in the Isles looking a step slow for much of the night — and their power play did them no favors, despite chances when the game was still 1-0 and 2-0.

But in the bigger picture, this road trip was a success, or at least they won the games they needed to. Four points from the basement-dwelling Sharks and Ducks was pretty much a must, and they got the job done. Two more in L.A. and a seventh win in a row would’ve been gravy.

Now they head back east, first to visit Buffalo (where the Sabres could help us when they host the Red Wings tonight), then back home for the very beatable Senators followed by a matinee at MSG.

Matt Martin is day-to-day, while Hudson Fasching returned to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 25. [Isles]

Patrick Roy’s focus on a winning mentality is leaving a mark. [Newsday | THN]

Prospect Report: A career year for Isaiah George with OHL London, while Cameron Berg leads NCAA North Dakota. [Isles]

