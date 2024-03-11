Islanders at Kings: California Closeout [Game #64]

The New York Islanders have one game left in California, the second half of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Kings, who are by far the strongest of the three California teams. On short rest, it will be a tall task.

But the Islanders enter the game on a six-game win streak, now back in a playoff spot. If they win tonight, they will move into third in the Metro Division.

They will be without the services of Matt Martin, out with a lower-body injury. In his stead, Hudson Fasching returns to the lineup for the first time since January 25. He lines up on the new-look fourth line, next to Kyle MacLean and elder grinder statesman Cal Clutterbuck. Ilya Sorokin starts since Semyon Varlamov went last night.

#Isles in warmups

(No Martin - lower body)

Nelson-Horvat-Barzal

Lee-Pageau-Palmieri

Engvall-Cizikas-Holmstrom

Fasching-MacLean-Clutterbuck

Pelech-Dobson

Romanov-Pulock

Reilly-Aho

Sorokin

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 12, 2024

On the other side, the Kings will line up like this for former Islanders assistant coach and now interim head coach Jim Hiller—going 11/7 in front of David Rittich.

#GoKingsGo lines vs. Islanders:



Turcotte-Kopitar-Byfield⁰Moore-Danault-Fiala⁰Laferriere-Dubois-Kempe⁰Lizotte-Lewis



Anderson-Doughty⁰Gavrikov-Roy⁰Englund-Spence⁰Moverare



Rittich

Talbot



*Kaliyev took warmup rushes but it appears Hiller going back to the 11/7 format. — Russell Morgan (@NHLRussell) March 12, 2024

Both teams need the points. Let’s roll.