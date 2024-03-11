 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders at Kings: California Closeout [Game #64]

The Islanders look to sweep the Golden State and win their seventh straight.

By Steven E. Smith
Los Angeles Kings v New York Islanders
Another big game for Pageau, perhaps?
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Islanders have one game left in California, the second half of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Kings, who are by far the strongest of the three California teams. On short rest, it will be a tall task.

But the Islanders enter the game on a six-game win streak, now back in a playoff spot. If they win tonight, they will move into third in the Metro Division.

They will be without the services of Matt Martin, out with a lower-body injury. In his stead, Hudson Fasching returns to the lineup for the first time since January 25. He lines up on the new-look fourth line, next to Kyle MacLean and elder grinder statesman Cal Clutterbuck. Ilya Sorokin starts since Semyon Varlamov went last night.

On the other side, the Kings will line up like this for former Islanders assistant coach and now interim head coach Jim Hiller—going 11/7 in front of David Rittich.

Both teams need the points. Let’s roll.

