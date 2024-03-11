Islanders Back-to-Back News: In a playoff spot with six straight Ws

The New York Islanders beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-1 last night, their sixth straight victory, to move back into a playoff spot for the first time since January.

However, despite the massive win, they acknowledged they weren’t at their best in the second period, acknowledgments we didn’t see enough under Lane Lambert.

#Isles win 6-1 and a lot of the talk is they know they could have been better in the second period. Coach Patrick Roy loved that. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 11, 2024

That’s excellence right there. That’s holding yourself to a higher standard—that’s being coached by a four-time Stanley Cup champion and three-time Conn Smythe winner.

With the win, the Islanders began their California swing 2-0, beating up on the two bottom-feeders out there. Tonight, on the second half of a back-to-back, the Islanders go for a seventh consecutive win against the Los Angeles Kings, now coached by old friend Jim Hiller.

Onward:

