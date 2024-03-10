Islanders vs Ducks: A Duck’s eye preview [Game #63]

The Islanders are in Anaheim for the middle game of their California swing, and it’s a reflection of where the Ducks are and where the Isles hope to be that this is viewed as a must-have, can’t-drop-a-point game for the Isles.

The Ducks are steaming toward their sixth straight playoff miss — remember when this California swing was an intimidating trip? — which is why we look at this as two points the streaking Islanders absolutely must have. (Cue deflating shootout loss in three...two...)

My friend’s daughter, Ava, has taken a liking to the Ducks over the past few seasons despite their results. In fact, she’s now following NHL news and moves way more than he is. With that background, and the fact that I’m a sucker for anyone sticking with a team through their darkest times (see: the first decade of this site), I thought Ava would be the perfect person to give us a little more insight on the Ducks.

Please enjoy this Q&A, and look forward to Ava running a Duckhouse Hockey or the like some day. Big thanks to Ava, the next generation of NHL fan, for sparing a moment for us old folk:

How on earth did you become a Ducks fan?

Ava: Haha I remember a few years ago seeing online the Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano Michigan goal, and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. Then I started watching the Ducks games because I like Zegras’ style of play and no one else is really like him in the league. It really started off because he was my favorite player, but then I started liking the Ducks as a team.

How do you feel about Trever Zegras trade rumors? Does his style not fit where the Ducks are going? Or do they have so many prospects on the way that it makes sense to see if they can cash in on him while his value is high?

Ava: I was so mad. Obviously the reason people were saying that is because he wasn’t producing as well as he usually does and the Ducks need someone who can score goals and defend. But he was also playing hurt most of the season and people didn’t realize that.

I think his style works great for the Ducks because they aren’t the biggest market in the league and need a guy who gets people’s attention. When you see a guy who can pull off cool moves like the Michigans and between-the-legs goals, it can really bring more fans in.

I understand why you would want to trade him while his value is high, but he is only 22 and is definitely part of the rebuild with players like Leo Carlsson, Mason Mctavish, Troy Terry, and Frank Vatrano. When Cutter Gauthier comes up from Boston College I think they will have one of the best top 6 in the league.

Now, about the trade deadline: How do you feel about the Adam Henrique/Sam Carrick trade? Well done, getting a first-round pick? Anything else you wish the Ducks would’ve or could’ve done at the deadline?

Ava: I liked that trade a lot. I think it was great for the Ducks to get a first round pick. As much as I like Frank Vatrano, I think if they would have traded him they could have gotten a lot because he is having the best season of his career with 50 points and his value will never be this high. But I am glad he is staying because he is arguably their best player right now.

Realistically, when do you think this Ducks rebuild will bear fruit? When do you hope they’ll be in contention for a playoff spot again?

Ava: I think around 2-3 seasons from now. They are a very young team and have had way too many injuries this season.

Anything else we should know about the Ducks?

People need to realize how good Lukas Dostal is. He has broken franchise records this season and is holding this team together. Also, if they didn’t have all the injuries and penalties I think they would at least be a decent team. Probably not a playoff contender but close enough, haha.

One last question, that’s important to me personally: Your father, G*, is a goalie, a good goalie…yet he’s not crazy like a goalie. Explain any theory you have for why this is so.

Ava: I suspect having children probably grounded him. Particularly his eldest* (and favorite) child. I think she forced him to reel in the crazy a bit.

*Editor’s note: That’s not an initial; as far as his teammates know, “G” is all that’s on his official documents. And yes, Ava is his eldest child, but at press time Lighthouse Hockey could not verify claims of favorite status. May depend on how much she embraces being carpool chauffeur once she gets her driver’s license.

Lineup Notes

No lineup changes expected for the Isles, though Semyon Varlamov will be in net on the first half of this SoCal back-to-back.

Official gametime tonight is 8:00 p.m. EDT.