Islanders Gameday News: A win puts the Isles in a playoff spot

We lost an hour of sleep last night, and I don’t even care because the magic number is now equal to the tragic number. What a remarkable turnaround from two weeks ago, when the gap was 11 points. Between the New York Islanders’ own play and the help from other teams, the Islanders have been repositioned for a playoff spot.

In fact, with a win today, they will jump the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card in actual points. By points percentage, they’d be in front of both wild card teams and they’d hop in front of the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the division.

The Anaheim Ducks surely will want to play spoiler, but the Islanders need to win this game. It’s not a must-win to save the season, but it’s the kind of game a team chasing a playoff spot can’t let get away.

Semyon Varlamov will return to the net today, so presumably, Ilya Sorokin gets the Los Angeles Kings tomorrow night.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game. It’s an 8:00 p.m. ET start (5:00 p.m. local).

Patrick Roy’s message to close out practice yesterday: “We don’t want anything else but six in a row.” I love this guy. [NY Post]

The Islanders are glad that Lou Lamoriello didn’t make any changes to their group. They’re feeling confident. [Newsday]

Kyle MacLean wasn’t sent down at the trade deadline, and he is thus ineligible to return to the AHL; he’ll be with the Islanders for the rest of the season. Second straight season that a mid-20s minor leaguer came up and remade a stale bottom six after Hudson Fasching did it last year. [NY Post]

Larry Brooks writes that it wasn’t always in Lamoriello’s nature to hold onto his players when he was winning Stanley Cups. [NY Post]

This Day in Isles History: The Missing Piece, Butch Goring, was acquired from the Kings (1980); Rick DiPietro became the first Isles goalie to win 30 games in multiple seasons (2007); The Islanders score seven third-period goals to steal a win from the Canucks (2014).

I’d really like to see 2018 second-round pick Ruslan Iskhakov get a chance in the NHL, if for no other reason than the fact that the Islanders are dreadful in the shootout and he appears to be a cheat code. Look at this filthy shootout winner against the Rangers’ affiliate. [Islanders]

RUSLAN ISKHAKOV IS A MAGICIAN IN THE SHOOTOUT @AHLIslanders | #HFDvsBRI pic.twitter.com/2BX6a7mLl9 — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) March 10, 2024

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s NHL scores were mostly kind to us. The Capitals beat the Blackhawks, which was the likely result. But earlier in the day, the Hurricanes topped the Devils, and the Bruins stomped the Penguins, both in regulation. The Red Wings lost their fifth straight game in regulation. And the Flyers got destroyed by the Lightning, which we're glad ended in regulation.