Islanders Gameday News: Time for Lightning

The Islanders continue their against-the-wall post-All-Star effort tonight when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are 1) playing on a back-to-back (though just Manhattan, not some heavy flight), and 2) will be without one of their key defensemen.

Happily, Casey Cizikas should be back.

Islanders News

Mat Barzal has reached another level, league observers say. [NHL]

And just like that, Simon Holmstrom has 100 NHL games under his belt. Here’s his path to get there. It’s been a long journey, but he’s still only 22. [Isles]

Here’s hoping Ilya Sorokin’s performance against the Leafs is part of a second-half surge. [Post]

A timeless gag: Having Islanders players pronounce Long Island towns. [Isles]

Urging the Isles to recall Ruslan Iskhakov. [THN]

Bridgeport Report: A couple of wins before the AHL break. [Isles]

We continue living in Patrick Roy’s world, where he just likes talking hockey, and we just like having a coach who is outwardly passionate about kicking ass and chewing bubble gum.

More wisdom from Patrick Roy.



“If you can’t break out, your neutral zone forecheck sucks … make sense?” #Isles pic.twitter.com/2YgqhmOj3T — (@IslesFix) February 8, 2024

The Lightning will be without Mikhail Sergachev, who was stretchered off last night for an apparent leg injury after a reverse hit by Alex Lefraniere. [Sportsnet]

Elsewhere

Last night’s scores included three games, nothing special.

Jonathan Quick was in goal (again) for the Smurfs’ win over the Lightning, but they’re trying not to walk into a goaltending controversy. [Post]

32 Thoughts: Stuff on the Coyotes and various teams chasing trades. [Sportsnet]

Steve shared a version of this yesterday, but it makes me laugh and this one is even longer. (And look, everyone “hates” paying taxes, but the world would be a better place if more millionaires paid more in taxes, period. I’m amused that the signing bonus that was supposedly a key reason for Tavares signing in Toronto now gives him legal headaches.) [Sportsnet]

After their streak ended, the Oilers are ready to move on and not have to talk about it each day. [NHL]

Lanny McDonald is still beloved and seen as a mentor by the Flames. [Sportsnet]

The Blackhawks activated Tyler Johnson off of IR, so that should...help. [TSN]

Pat Maroon is out 4-6 weeks for back surgery, removing him from the trade deadline picture, surely. [NHL]

Top Bruins youngster Matthew Poitras is out for the season with shoulder surgery. [Sportsnet]

Here’s a...curious call and three-game suspension considering the victim was leaning down, sprinting along the boards, and had his helmet strapped on with dental floss (Rob Schremp engaged in plenty of replies saying Dillon did nothing wrong here):