Islanders News: Cizikas is a full practice participant

After a day off yesterday, the New York Islanders practiced this morning at home, and we’re getting a glimpse of this team at almost full health, with only Robert Bortuzzo and Hudson Fasching on the roster but not able to skate.

Yes, that means Casey Cizikas is a full participant and has taken his place between Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck.

Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Holmstrom-Pageau-Wahlstrom

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck



E: MacLean



Romanov-Dobson

Pelech-Pulock

Reilly-Mayfield



E: Bolduc, Aho



Sorokin

Sorokin

Varlamov

Islanders News

After skating in a non-contact jersey the last few practices, Cizikas is now a full participant. [Isles DTD]

Cizikas is on LTIR and the Islanders are cap-tight, so another move will need to be made to activate him tomorrow. That will probably mean sending Kyle MacLean to Bridgeport. [THN]

It seems like the Islanders are trending upwards under Patrick Roy’s stewardship. [Newsday]

Pierre LeBrun sat down with Lou Lamoriello and spoke with Roy and the Islanders about Roy’s early effect, as well as the trade deadline. LeBrun seems to think Lamoriello will do something ahead of the deadline. [The Athletic]

All the injuries on the blue line did allow Noah Dobson to flourish, and he stepped right into those minutes. [THN]

In fact, Dobson is still the most likely third finalist for the Norris Trophy. Pretty good to be in the same conversation as Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar. [E$PN+]

Here’s one: Elliotte Friedman was the latest guest on Talkin’ Isles. [Islanders]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include very few favorable results for the Islanders: The Penguins (over the Jets), Devils (over the Avalanche), and Flyers (over the Panthers) all won in regulation. At least the Capitals (to the Canadiens) and the Hurricanes (to the Canucks) lost in regulation.