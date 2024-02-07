Islanders News: Cizikas is a full practice participant

After a day off yesterday, the New York Islanders practiced this morning at home, and we’re getting a glimpse of this team at almost full health, with only Robert Bortuzzo and Hudson Fasching on the roster but not able to skate.
Yes, that means Casey Cizikas is a full participant and has taken his place between Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck.
#Isles lines at Wednesday's practice:— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) February 7, 2024
Lee-Horvat-Barzal
Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri
Holmstrom-Pageau-Wahlstrom
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
E: MacLean
Romanov-Dobson
Pelech-Pulock
Reilly-Mayfield
E: Bolduc, Aho
Sorokin
Varlamov
Islanders News
- After skating in a non-contact jersey the last few practices, Cizikas is now a full participant. [Isles DTD]
- Cizikas is on LTIR and the Islanders are cap-tight, so another move will need to be made to activate him tomorrow. That will probably mean sending Kyle MacLean to Bridgeport. [THN]
#Isles Casey Cizikas: pic.twitter.com/m3K83EPy4O— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) February 7, 2024
- It seems like the Islanders are trending upwards under Patrick Roy’s stewardship. [Newsday]
- Pierre LeBrun sat down with Lou Lamoriello and spoke with Roy and the Islanders about Roy’s early effect, as well as the trade deadline. LeBrun seems to think Lamoriello will do something ahead of the deadline. [The Athletic]
- All the injuries on the blue line did allow Noah Dobson to flourish, and he stepped right into those minutes. [THN]
- In fact, Dobson is still the most likely third finalist for the Norris Trophy. Pretty good to be in the same conversation as Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar. [E$PN+]
- Here’s one: Elliotte Friedman was the latest guest on Talkin’ Isles. [Islanders]
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include very few favorable results for the Islanders: The Penguins (over the Jets), Devils (over the Avalanche), and Flyers (over the Panthers) all won in regulation. At least the Capitals (to the Canadiens) and the Hurricanes (to the Canucks) lost in regulation.
- Also, the Edmonton Oilers’ streak is halted at 16 games. The Vegas Golden Knights took them down in both teams’ first game back from the break. The 1992-93 Penguins’ record is safe. [NHL | Sportsnet]
- In the Vancouver Canucks’ win over the Carolina Hurricanes, Elias Lindholm made his debut and scored two power play goals over his first former team. [Sportsnet]
- On the other side of that trade, Andrei Kuzmenko scored in his debut with the Calgary Flames as they defeated the Boston Bruins on the road. [Sportsnet]
- The NHL site will have you believe that they’re announcing the 2025 Winter Classic tonight during the national broadcast of the Lightning-Rangers game. [NHL] But it is already known that it will be at Wrigley Field with the Chicago Blackhawks hosting the St. Louis Blues. How original. The Connor Bedard Effect combined with the third-largest U.S. market, I guess. [The Athletic]
- John Tavares is fighting a tax obligation in Canada. [THN]
