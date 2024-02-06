Islanders News: Eagles (not ducks) return from Toronto, broom in hand

The Islanders would like to run through walls and make up lost points and get back into a playoff position for their new coach, Patrick Roy.

Last night, with Roy’s handpicked assistant next to him for the first time, they delivered the goods, with their third win over the Maple Leafs in 2023-24, which is good for a season sweep.

It was a tight, hotly contested game, and the result was just what they needed to start their post-All-Star push. Though play has improved in several areas under Roy, it was just their second win in five games under his watch. They’re up to 2-2-1, and of course they’ll need a better pace than that to taste playoff hockey.

Islanders News

Toronto reporting on Isles players loving Roy. [Sportsnet]

Prospect Report from the league’s 32nd-ranked system: Cameron Berg on a points streak, Justin Gill with a couple of game winners. [Isles]

Roy has chemistry and a good, frank working relationship with new assistant Benoit Desrosiers. [AM NY]

About last night:

Woo, that was close. A first for MacLean The Younger. A delicious winner for ex-Leaf Engvall. An amusing final-horn scrum. [LHH]

“It felt really good,” Engvall said, channeling everyone. “That’s peewee stuff,” said Sheldon Keefe, about allowing the MacLean breakaway out of the box. [NHL]

Three Takeaways: It’s a sweep! And the Isles didn’t deflate after the late equalizer. And the Leafs were targeting Mat Barzal, so Bo Horvat took exception, and Roy noticed: “That’s who he is. He’s a leader on this team. Leaders always take care of their teammates. In life you have a chance and you could be an eagle or duck. He was an eagle.” [Isles]

A much-needed win, and perhaps a new mindset (except with the opponent’s net empty. Still nothing there.) [Post]

Timely: Even before last night, Roy believed Engvall would be “fine” despite recent struggles. [THN]

Big returns for Adam Pelech (20:49) and Ryan Pulock (20:15), who each impressed Roy. [Post | Newsday]

Asked #Isles Patrick Roy about lack of rust in Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech's game: "Wow, what a performance from these two guys. They were rock solid. They were controlling the game. Obviously I didn't know Pulock that much but I was pretty impressed by his performance tonight." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 6, 2024

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL score, sadly, was a Smurfs OT win over the Avalanche.