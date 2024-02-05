 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders Anxiety - Episode 276 - An Absolute True Crapshoot

The Islanders French Canadian Revolution is here. But, the All Star Game isn’t for us anymore.

By Dan Saraceni
Mike and Dan come out of the NHL All Star Break with no idea how the Islanders will fare in the crucial next few games and with an epic edition of Master Leaf Theatre.

While the team was on break (sans Mathew Barzal, who was part of the winning All Star team), Lou Lamoriello was making moves, including (officially) hiring Patrick Roy’s new assistant coach, waiving frustrating forward Julien Gauthier and activating both Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech, who might be in the lineup on Monday in Toronto. The Islanders are going to need all hands on deck and a string of wins to get back into the drivers seat in a crowded playoff race.

Will a long leash for Oliver Wahlstrom, a bunch of home games and a French Canadian Revolution be enough?

We have no idea. But we do know that the cringe factor was high during an all-Toronto All Star Weekend, gifting us a three-part Master Leaf Theatre for the ages. At least some players get it, even if the people covering them don’t.

Don’t forget about our live event at the brand new Offside Tavern in NYC on March 30th at 4 pm. Bring your Weird Islanders jerseys, shirts and swag because we want to hear your stories for a live podcast to be released soon after.

REFERENCES

  • Lots of moves during the All Star break for the Islanders. They’re gonna need the help.
  • Here’s Kucherov at the Skills competition for reference:

PLUGS!

