Islanders Anxiety - Episode 276 - An Absolute True Crapshoot

Mike and Dan come out of the NHL All Star Break with no idea how the Islanders will fare in the crucial next few games and with an epic edition of Master Leaf Theatre.

While the team was on break (sans Mathew Barzal, who was part of the winning All Star team), Lou Lamoriello was making moves, including (officially) hiring Patrick Roy’s new assistant coach, waiving frustrating forward Julien Gauthier and activating both Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech, who might be in the lineup on Monday in Toronto. The Islanders are going to need all hands on deck and a string of wins to get back into the drivers seat in a crowded playoff race.

Will a long leash for Oliver Wahlstrom, a bunch of home games and a French Canadian Revolution be enough?

We have no idea. But we do know that the cringe factor was high during an all-Toronto All Star Weekend, gifting us a three-part Master Leaf Theatre for the ages. At least some players get it, even if the people covering them don’t.

Don’t forget about our live event at the brand new Offside Tavern in NYC on March 30th at 4 pm. Bring your Weird Islanders jerseys, shirts and swag because we want to hear your stories for a live podcast to be released soon after.

Lots of moves during the All Star break for the Islanders. They’re gonna need the help.

Here’s Kucherov at the Skills competition for reference:

"This is not a good look, quite frankly. And the fans are booing him. And that's what happens when you don't try your best & you're in a hockey city like Toronto." - John Buccigross on Nikita Kucherov at the NHL All-Star Skills competition ️pic.twitter.com/G03B7uaSvY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 3, 2024

The insanity of this Buccigross screed is still perplexing to me. Probably always will be.

LukeFoxJukeBox never misses, even when the spotlight shined the brightest on him.

Big news for tonight: Guy came home from vacation early.

Ilya Samsonov starts on Monday against the NY Islanders



Sheldon Keefe notes that the goalie voluntarily cut his Cancun vacation short to get back on the ice early



"That shows me where his head's at & what he's thinking here" @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 4, 2024

