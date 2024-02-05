Islanders Gameday News: Back in action, injuries healing, Roy takes aim

The New York Islanders are back from their All-Star Break (which wasn’t a break for Mat Barzal, but he seemed to have lots of fun and never minds that), and they’re just one of four teams to get right back into action tonight, facing the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

They were able to get in a good practice yesterday with Patrick Roy, who still has that new coach fresh scent, and Lou Lamoriello even descended from the mountaintop to give injury updates.

Of critical importance, of course, is their objective to make the playoffs and the ground they have to make up to do so. Though performances showed good signs during the first four games under Roy, by results they did not quite get the “new coach bounce” you might’ve expected: one win, two regulation losses, one OT loss. Yes, three of those games were against Cup finalists or favorites, but of course one of the regulation losses was in Montreal. Against the Canadiens.

Anyway, Adam Pelech — who took a blow to the head that earned Brendan Gallagher a five-game suspension — was back, as was Ryan Pulock, who’s been out since Dec. 7. The status for both is a gameday decision, but it’s a good sign. Meanwhile, Casey Cizikas skated but is still on IR for now.

The Isles (52 points) begin today fourth in the Metro but six points back of the wild card spots, of which the Maple Leafs (58 points) currently hold one.

Islanders News

Those injuries and other updates from Roy (post-practice) and Lamoriello (pre-practice). Lamoriello also explained that Julien Gauthier was sent to Bridgeport for cap reasons and because they are “going to give Oliver Wahlstrom a good look.” Under his new coach, this is Ollie’s last, best chance to make a good impression. [Isles]

Roy discussed Wahlstrom a little more, how he heard he was good before the injury, and he wants to see some more in certain areas. [AM NY]

Really hilarious Weird Islanders episode with legendary Brian Compton discussing Michael Dal Colle. [LHH]

Mat Barzal feels he’s playing the best of his career, and he’s ready to run through a wall for Roy. [THN]

Bill Torrey’s son, Rich, is working on a HUGE portrait of Denis Potvin. [Isles]

Zach Parise really thought he was done. But Colorado was going to give him a chance with a contender, and his wife pushed him to take the chance. (Will ESPN and the league make an entire postseason only about him, or do they just do that for Ray Bourque?) [Post]

In case you missed it, the Isles have a new assistant coach — he’s the coach that was reportedly hired, but before Lou was ready to say so, so they issued a rare statement to say that wasn’t the case.

Roy praised Benoit Desrosiers, saying he thought the job was deserved. Desrosiers will be on the bench with Roy, MacLean, and Houda. #NHL #Isles — Denis P. Gorman (@DenisGorman) February 4, 2024

Elsewhere

