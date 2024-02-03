Islanders News: Barzal fifth in Skills, playing for home team today

Mat Barzal, a last-minute addition to the All-Star Skills, showed that he belonged and should’ve been a participant from its inception.

He was in the top three through the final round, the obstacle course. And in fact, he was pacing well through the obstacle course, but then… the tiny nets.

The lone representative from the New York Islanders showed well, but he ended up finishing fifth. Still impressive though, especially for an injury replacement.

Watch Barzal and Team Matthews/Bieber compete in this year's #NHLAllStar Game!



⏰ 3PM

ABC

ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/tHhdbVVnor — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 3, 2024

Meanwhile, back on the home front, Lou Lamoriello isn’t taking any breaks or giving his roster any. He and Patrick Roy were reportedly spotted in Bridgeport on Wednesday night, and then yesterday, the Islanders made a roster move.

Islanders News

That roster move: Julien Gauthier was waived. [THN] A lot of people think he’ll get claimed with his league minimum salary, but he’s signed for another year after this, so I wouldn’t be so sure. The former first-round pick only carries weight for so long. What could Lou be up to? [THN]

After finishing fifth yesterday, Barzal will compete as part of Team Matthews today during the 3-on-3 competition. [Islanders] Being at All-Star weekend is a “privilege,” he says. [Islanders]

Nathan MacKinnon is a big fan of former Avs coach and current Islanders coach Patrick Roy. [Newsday]

For Stan Fischler, living in Israel, hockey is a welcome distraction. [Reuters]

Elsewhere