Islanders 5, Red Wings 3 (EN): Nelson scores twice, Engvall picks up first empty netter of the season

This was honestly one of the better performances in recent memory for the Islanders, even with yet another blown lead in the third period. The Nelson-Horvat-Barzal line started to click, with Barzal and Nelson picking up two points each, and they got some secondary scoring with Cizikas and Engvall picking up goals, too.

Sorokin put in a strong performance, too, making some big saves, especially in the second period.

And hey, the Islanders finally picked up their first empty net goal of the season to close out a game!

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

First Period

The Islanders went on the power play early when the Red Wings took a too many men on the ice penalty, but the Islanders couldn’t get much going.

A couple of minutes later, Ryan Pulock went to the box for high sticking, and the Islanders killed that penalty.

Then, Ben Chiarot was called for tripping Bo Horvat, and Detroit killed the penalty, but a few seconds later, Mat Barzal brought the puck into the Red Wings zone, lost it, and then Brock Nelson stole it from Chiarot and scored to give the Islanders the lead.

A few minutes after that, Cizikas scored to make it 2-0. The NHL took a look for high stick, but it was ruled a good goal.

Cal Clutterbuck was called for hooking, and the Islanders killed that penalty with some risky moments, especially at the end as everyone started piling into the crease around Ilya Sorokin.

Second Period

Sorokin faced a ton of traffic early and had to fix his mask when a strap came loose. Larkin shot a backhand off Sorokin’s mask, but it stayed out.

Olli Maatta scored shortly after to make it 2-1.

It was Sorokin’s efforts overall that kept the Islanders in this period, as the Isles struggled against Detroit’s offensive pressure.

Third Period

And then Patrick Kane scored less than a minute into the third to tie the game at 2-2.

But the Islanders picked up a power play when Christian Fischer was called for hooking, and after some solid passing, Brock Nelson picked up his 27th goal of the season to give the Isles the lead again.

Up and In! pic.twitter.com/58UQa7k5zb — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 1, 2024

Olli Maatta picked up his second goal of the game a few minutes later to tie it again at 3-3.

Then, Mat Barzal got behind the goal line and banked the puck in off Alex Lyon to make it 4-3.

Barzal puts the Isles in front as the teams go back and forth pic.twitter.com/dkc5A7wLdu — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 1, 2024

Later, Kane nearly tied it for the Red Wings, but he hit the post.

Towards the end of the period, Detroit had a few good chances and pulled Lyon. Kyle Palmieri shot the puck towards the empty net but missed and iced the puck, but finally the Islanders picked up their ENG when Pierre Engvall was able to skate in and put the puck into the net, securing the Islanders’ 5-3 win in Detroit.

Holmstrom finds Engvall for the #Isles first empty net goal of the season and it's a HUGE one. Even Patrick Roy cracks a smile @brendanmburke | @91Butch | @Thomas_Hickey14 pic.twitter.com/5r3jZmuKr1 — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) March 1, 2024

Up Next

Next, the New York Islanders head back to UBS Arena to take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday, March 2.