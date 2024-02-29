Islanders Gameday News: Looking back at Leap Days of yore

Today is a Leap Day, an internationally (if not quite globally) agreed upon extra day in the Gregorian calendar to keep the tracking of our miserable lives aligned with the seasonally influenced Tropical Year, which measures about 365.24 days or so, of which about 11 are nice days in Winnipeg.

To celebrate, let’s look back at prior Leap Years in Lighthouse history (I apologize in advance: some time ago, SB Nation relaunched its comment system, and in the process the comments on these posts — the actual entertainment in going back into the time machine, let’s be honest — were lost. 1,000-comment game threads and trade deadline threads with hilarity and insightful debate, all gone.):

Feb. 29, 2020: Fresh off acquiring and signing J-G Pageau and announcing they’d return to Nassau Coliseum for the playoffs and until the arena at Belmont is built, the Islanders finally retire #91 to honor Butch Goring. (They lay an egg at home to the Bruins, alas.)

Feb. 29, 2016: One-two, princes kneel before you, and one of them becomes a future OT hero and trade deadline acquisition from the Senators. (Today, Weird Islander Shane Prince is in his— holy shit, his sixth season in the KHL and second in Moscow. That’s stamina.)

Feb. 29, 2012: I was thinking a lot about faceoffs, trying to find a role for Marty Reasoner, while noting Josh Bailey’s move to wing after Casey Cizikas was recalled. Also, this: Wow, the Isles brass weren’t the only ones fooled by the lure of Griffin Reinhart.

Lighthouse Hockey launched in October 2008, so this concludes our Leap Year Retrospective. When you look at it that way, we’re not that old and not much has happened!

Islanders News

The Isles hope to build “momentum” off the OT win in Dallas, but we’ve heard that noise before. [Post]

Cap squeezed, with long-term deals galore and a meh team, could the Isles move J-G Pageau at the trade deadline? [Newsday]

Or on the flip side (or in conjunction with), could they push for someone like Vladimir Tarasenko? [THN]

The new Casey Cizikas line could be good (perhaps because he’s not anchored-down by two friends and aging wingers). [THN]

Elsewhere

