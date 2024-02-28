Islanders News: Barzal is trying to carry the team to the postseason

It wasn’t a great night on the scoreboard if you’re like me and still holding out hope that the New York Islanders can make the playoffs this season. It wasn’t a terrible night, but it could’ve been better.

The Philadelphia Flyers unfortunately won in regulation over the Tampa Bay Lightning. That game moved the magic number no matter who won, but Philly’s victory hurt the tragic number too (a Tampa regulation win would not have, thanks as always to them). At least it wasn’t a three-point game.

Also, the Vancouver Canucks couldn’t close out a two-goal lead and a one-goal third-period lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins, losing to them in OT.

Ironically, after needing the Detroit Red Wings to lose for a couple of weeks, we needed them to win last night against the Washington Capitals, and boy did they ever. Now, the Islanders need to beat them tomorrow night and in regulation; hopefully, the Wings have been running too hot (six-game win streak) and blew all their good fortune last night in dropping eight goals on the Caps. All good things must come to an end, and wouldn’t it be nice if the Islanders actually ended it for them.

As things stand, the Islanders are now 10 points back of Detroit with a game in hand for the first wild card and seven points back of the Lightning with three games in hand for the second wild card (win all three and they’re only one point back). They are also seven points back of the Flyers with two games in hand for third in the Metro.

#Isles will practice today in Detroit, waking up this morning 7 points back of #GoBolts (WC 2) and #LetsGoFlyers (Metro 3).



They're 10 points back of #LGRW (WC 1), who they face Thursday night at 7 PM. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) February 28, 2024

It’s still a tall task, and that’s without even mentioning that they have to jump four non-playoff teams plus whoever sits third in the Metro or in the final wild card, and they in all likelihood will have to finish one point better than whoever is ahead of them because they have so few regulation wins, which is the first tiebreaker. But hey, that’s why we watch, isn’t it?

Islanders News

Monday’s win was huge, but only if the Islanders can actually build off it this time. [NY Post] Mat Barzal’s game-winning shift should be the kind of thing that rallies a room.

Barzal is basically trying to will this team into the playoffs with how he’s been playing, despite what dipshit Colby Cohen (who admitted the other day he hasn’t watched much Islanders hockey this season) thinks about his talent. [THN]

The power play has been markedly improved this season, but it has struggled to actually produce in the last four games. They’ll need it to get going again if they’re going to keep the playoff chase alive. [Newsday]

But Patrick Roy liked what he saw from his wholly revamped lines and is going to stick with them for now. [NY Post]

The speculation is that J-G Pageau would be the man out the door if the Islanders try to clear some cap space or make a swap. [NY Post]

The B-Isles are still not great, but they’ve been better of late, especially at home. And Matt Maggio and Ruslan Iskhakov are leading the charge. If the Islanders fall impossibly far out of it, I would like to see these guys get a shot, especially Iskhakov. He’s been a good soldier. [Bridgeport Report]

Former Islander Graeme Townshend teaches a hockey school. [Islanders Video]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores, aside from the scores in the chase described above, include the Panthers knocking off the Sabres in regulation.