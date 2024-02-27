Islanders News: Confidence and stuff

The Islanders have improbably beaten the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime twice in Patrick Roy’s short tenure as head coach. Hockey is a funny, thin-margin game.

Last night’s win in Dallas — they head to Detroit next — doesn’t renew hope, as they once again squeaked their way to a regulation point, then won the extra-time coin flip. But it does provide at least something different to look at, with the Isles’ top three guns all loaded up on to the same line.

Also fun to see Kyle MacLean get his second NHL goal, and Ryan Pulock rip a non-slapper from high in the zone.

About last night: Big finish for Horvat and Barzal, and a much needed two points for the Isles. [LHH | Newsday | Post | THN]

Patrick Roy was pleased with his new lines, including the mega-line of Nelson-Horvat-Barzal. [Newsday]

Mike Bossy’s Stanley Cup rings were auctioned off for record prices. I still don’t wanna talk about it. [Newsday]

Other NHL scores from last night include just three other games, with the Capitals unfortunately winning in regulation over the other capital.