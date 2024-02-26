Islanders 3, Stars 2 (OT): Horvat secures two points with overtime winner

Patrick Roy’s decision to mix up the lines in a big way by combining Brock Nelson, Mat Barzal, and Bo Horvat paid off tonight - but probably not in the way anyone expected. While all three of them never really dominated the game at any point, the Islanders’ supporting cast contributed to lock down one point in regulation. And then a monster shift from Barzal in overtime helped lead to Horvat’s game winner, just how they drew it all up.

There’s still a lot to be desired with how the New York Islanders have been playing, especially given how they looked completely lost for a large stretch of the third period in a tie game. But it’s always good to get contributions from down the lineup.

First Period

Scott Wedgewood saved a Mat Barzal breakaway early, and Sorokin made a big save on a one timer from Ty Dellendrea.

Near the end of the first period, Ryan Pulock opened up the scoring with a shot from the high slot that went past Wedgewood stick side.

A rocket MANNNNNN! pic.twitter.com/DeVCIv9Ttj — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 27, 2024

With eight seconds left in the first, Miro Heiskanen went to the box for holding Anders Lee on a breakaway, and so the Islanders would head to the power play.

Second Period

Brock Nelson hit the far post on an open net on the power play, shooting the puck across the crease and just missing. But then, Thomas Harley took a delay of game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass, giving the Islanders 30 seconds to work five on three.

They didn’t get much done on the two man advantage, though, and the Stars killed both Heiskanen and Harley’s penalties.

Ryan Pulock was called for tripping shortly after that, a bit of a makeup call, and on that power play, Matt Duchene made it 1-1.

But with five minutes left in the second, Pierre Engvall skated the puck into the offensive zone and took a long range shot that caused Wedgewood to leave a big rebound. Engvall picked up his own rebound and got the puck to Kyle MacLean, who scored to make it 2-1.

Kyle gives us the lead! pic.twitter.com/glYAQdPhTy — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 27, 2024

Then, Sorokin made a big save on Thomas Harley, but couldn’t stop the goal fated from the beginning - Stars rookie Logan Stankoven, playing on his 21st birthday, picked up his first NHL goal to make it 2-2.

Third Period

The Islanders picked up their first good chance of the third halfway through the period, but after Wedgewood saved it, they gave up a breakaway and Sorokin had to stop Roope Hintz.

Sam Steel went to the box for holding with about 6:30 left in the period, but Dallas’ penalty kill had the better chances, with Esa Lindell putting a shot off the post shorthanded, helping Dallas kill the penalty.

Mat Barzal had a shot saved, and Jason Robertson blocked a shot in the slot from Brock Nelson.

While clearing the puck, Mike Reilly put the puck into the bench, unfortunately off Adam Pelech’s face late in the third, and so he left to get what are presumably some minor repairs.

Sorokin made a save on a late Jamie Benn shot, and the game went off to overtime.

OT

Mat Barzal really took over in overtime, generating a 2 on 1 with Noah Dobson (where unfortunately he couldn’t get his pass through) and then staying on to get the puck to Horvat, who ripped it past Wedgewood to win the game.

WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER. pic.twitter.com/iFTsKqGZbj — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 27, 2024

Up Next

Next, the Islanders head to Detroit on Thursday to take on the Red Wings. If you’re still looking at the standings at all in hopes of the Islanders pulling off a wild card miracle, well... Detroit’s 8 points ahead in that race. Really, it’ll be interesting to see if Roy sticks with this lineup and if the “big guns” line can start to click.