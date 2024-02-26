Islanders @ Stars: Amends on the road? [Game #58]

The Islanders are in Dallas, where they are going with the “dynamic” new first line and a bunch of other changes to their mix:
#Isles in warmups— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 27, 2024
Nelson-Horvat-Barzal
Lee-Pageau-Palmieri
Engvall-Cizikas-Holmstrom
Martin-MacLean-Clutterbuck
Pelech-Dobson
Romanov-Pulock
Reilly-Aho
Sorokin
Varlamov
The Stars have 18 more points than the Isles and lead the Central Division.
This is our game chat. We know you’re watching because you have know choice, despite the rational side of your brain telling you there’s no cause for hope.
Perhaps you’ll at least enjoy every fourth shift?
