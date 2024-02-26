Islanders Gameday News: Mixing it all up

During Saturday’s terrible afternoon, Brock Nelson appeared on the wing of Bo Horvat and Mat Barzal, in what Butch Goring figured was a short-term move to provide a spark and not a lasting thing, with Brendan Burke affirming, noting that your best lineup probably has Horvat and Nelson each at center.

Which has definitely been and probably remains true. But these are strange times. Patrick Roy is getting to know just what a fragile headcase his team seems to be. So at Sunday’s practice before they headed to Dallas for tonight’s game, that line remained — and everything was all mixed up.

Because why not? The season is slipping away, and the team either needs paddles to the heart, or at least Roy can experiment to collect data for future decisions with a team he hopes to coach for many years. And, of course, with a roster filled with players who aren’t going anywhere for many years.

First Islanders Goal picks for tonight go here.

Islanders News

So yeah: Nelson-Horvat-Barzal. MacLean and Casey Cizikas centering separate lines, with MacLean between Cizikas’ regular (and pending UFA) wingers. Mixed-up blueline pairings too as Scott Mayfield remains out and misses this trip. [Isles]

It’s an overload of the top line — with tough Dallas ahead — and rethinking of the others, including the Identity Line that saw so little time the last game. [Newsday | Post | THN]

In their Sunday Islanders Anxiety, Dan and Mike lament what a waste of time things have become. [LHH]

Islanders like Mat Barzal were impressed by Casey Cizikas returning after missing only one game. Nothing breaks that dude for long. [THN]

Elsewhere

There were seven games yesterday, including a lot that affect the Isles’ fading chances: The Lightning beat the Devils and the Penguins beat the Flyers (7-6!), both in regulation. The Wings won (more on that below).

Also, the Smurfs’ win streak ended in Columbus, and Matt Rempe got beat up pretty good:

MATHIEU OLIVIER THREW SOME HAYMAKERS AT MATT REMPE pic.twitter.com/eJvC4sLZeM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 25, 2024