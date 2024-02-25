Islanders Anxiety - Episode 279 - A Waste of Time

After two awful losses and one wobbly win in a crucial week, Mike and Dan discuss how this Islanders season has felt like a huge waste of time for everyone.

Sure, Adam Pelech (of all people) scoring in overtime against the Penguins felt good. But the goal came after yet another blown third period lead and gave away a point to another team in the same playoff chase. Instead of using the win as a springboard to a streak, the Islanders lost winnable games against the Blues (in a shutout) and Lightning (at home, in a matinee), that left them seven points back of a playoff berth and left us questioning why we’re even still watching.

If you’re not building towards something and not contending, what even are you? How can you waste some legitimately great seasons from Mat Barzal and Noah Dobson like this? And why is one team’s bad loss “unacceptable,” while the Islanders can have months of them?

We ask these burning questions and look ahead at a week that could mean the difference between meaningful games in March or a sale at the deadline.

Patrick Roy is still new here so much of this waste of time season isn’t on him. But he’s right that this team lacks a lot of the confidence that used to be such a huge part of their identity:

