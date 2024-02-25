Islanders News: That’ll probably do it

Others have said this—Mike Leboff talked about it on a recent episode of Islanders Anxiety—but if you are still on Twitter, and you follow New York Islanders-adjacent content, you have probably seen the Isles Magic Number account. They do indispensable work, tracking daily the magic number (to clinch a playoff berth) and the tragic number (to be eliminated from playoff contention), as well as each day’s potential scenarios for the numbers to move. The account has become an essential follow for the bubble team we’ve been cursed to watch.

Obviously, you want the magic number to hit 0 before the tragic number, and throughout the long, 82-game season, a team is in a playoff spot if the magic number is lower than the tragic number; and vice versa, if the tragic number is lower, a team is out of a spot. Of course, the further apart the numbers are, the further above or below the bubble your team is. You can always check the standings, but when they’re so tight and teams haven’t played the same number of games, it can be a bit more complicated to figure out what’s going on. Tracking these numbers is a handy way of doing it, and this account does the yeoman’s work of the math and playing out the scenarios.

This is a long way of saying that the Islanders are further below the bubble than they have been than I can remember, without knowing where these numbers stood in like October because it was so early. Their tragic number is now 44, and their magic number 55. An 11-point gap with only 25 games to go.

This tracks with how the standings actually do look right now, with the Islanders seven points out of a playoff spot and with a points percentage better only than Columbus and the teams perennially in the bottom three in the Atlantic Division. The statistical models I can access all basically show the Islanders with a below-20% chance of making the playoffs, some well below.

In other words, it’s (likely) over. It would take a prolonged heater, pretty much through the end of the season, and probably a lot of help in the form of all the teams ahead of them collapsing. Frankly, the branch of their path that feels more likely is the second one because all the teams in these races are mid. It’s just not very likely that they all go in the tank, especially if they’re playing one another.

I just don’t see that heater coming from this team. I’ll root for the playoffs until they officially have an e- next to their name in the standings, but that appears to be where we’re headed this season.

Recaps from yesterday, but who cares because they basically no-showed their biggest game of the season: LHH | Islanders | Newsday | NY Post | THN | NYI Skinny

The fourth-line wingers barely played yesterday, although Matt Martin still found a way to take two minor penalties, one of which Tampa Bay scored on. [Newsday]

Patrick Roy did have a colorful quote about his ballsy decisions, like pulling the goalie with ten minutes to go. [NY Post]

He also threw his lines into a blender, loading up the top line with the three most consistent forwards. They remained that way in practice today.

#Isles lines at Sunday's practice:



Nelson-Horvat-Barzal

Lee-Pageau-Palmieri

Engvall-Cizikas-Holmstrom

Martin-MacLean-Clutterbuck



E: Wahlstrom



Romanov-Pulock

Pelech-Dobson

Reilly-Aho



Sorokin

Varlamov — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) February 25, 2024

Scott Mayfield missed the game [NY Post] and practice today [Twitter] and is listed as day-to-day but won’t travel with the team to Dallas and Detroit. [Twitter]

The coach may have changed, but the bad habits and fragility remain: “The Islanders have allowed goals within 100 seconds of each other in four straight games. They’ve done it 15 times in 57 games this season, with a 2-8-4 record in those games.” Yeesh. [The Athletic]

That said, if you’re a sick freak like me who is still holding out a sliver of hope, here’s what you should be rooting for today:

The number moves by 1 if PHI-PIT ends in regulation or with a PIT OT loss.



T# moves by 1 if TBL and PHI get at least a point.

Moves by 2 if TBL and PHI win and DET gets at least a point. — Isles Magic Number is 55 (T: 44) (@IsleMagicNumber) February 25, 2024

Yesterday’s NHL scores. After Jordan Binnington shut out the Islanders on Thursday, he gave up four first-period goals to the Red Wings as they cruised to another regulation win, so thanks for that, asshole (sorry, Dom). Also, the Devils won in regulation, and the Flyers lost in regulation.