Islanders Gameday News/Game 57 Thread: Biggest game of the year?

This afternoon, the New York Islanders interrupt what would’ve been a four-game road trip with a matinee home date with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were just here and got romped when they were.

The Bolts, who arguably have become one of the Isles’ biggest rivals due to their playoff battles, currently hold one of the two wild cards. Their depth has been eaten away by salary cap constraints due to their Stanley Cup-winning core getting paid, so they aren’t the Lightning of old. But they are still the Lightning.

And if the Islanders want to keep their dim playoff hopes lit, they need a regulation win today, full stop.

But also, it’s a Saturday afternoon, so the kids and families will be there. Give them a good show this time, perhaps.

Islanders News

A preview of today’s game. Looks like a third jersey game. Benoit Hogue will be there.

It’s a big one, yeah. [NY Post]

Sam Bolduc and Hudson Fasching are in Bridgeport on a conditioning loan. [Isles DTD]

Four bizarre stats that summarize why the Islanders are where they are, and why they may not do much this deadline. The time trailing and no empty net goals really are insane. [The Athletic]

And yet, here they are, very much alive in the playoff race, even if they’re a bit of a long shot. [Newsday]

But they know they have to clean up the “little things.” [NY Post]

If they do add, or make a swap, perhaps a little Oliver Wahlstrom-for-Anthony Duclair move could be in the cards. [THN]

On the other hand, Arthur Staple boldly predicts they move J-G Pageau, even for a minimal return. But this is The Athletic’s periodic “bold prediction” content filler where they do this dumb shit for all 32 teams all the time, so I wouldn’t really put any stock in it. [The Athletic]

Elsewhere

Only three games in the NHL last night, none with any implication in our playoff races. But the Wild got a big win over the Oilers in their wild card push.