Islanders News: Playoffs looking less likely by the day

When I was angry after last night’s game—an extremely common occurrence this season—I posted in the comments that I think we can stick a fork in the 2023-24 New York Islanders, and that I was just sick of these guys.

I’m still sick of them, but the Islanders are technically still in this, albeit less so the more they continue to lose. Why I am now very skeptical they put it together is, frankly, they haven’t done it yet. We are almost 60 games into an 82-game season and still waiting for them to put it together consistently. This may just be who they are.

I mean, they conservatively need to hit 96 points to guarantee the playoffs; 92 was enough last year, and the Isles had 93, but I don’t get the sense that’ll happen again. So to get to 96 points, the Islanders need 36 more points in their last 26 games. That’s about a .692-point-percentage pace. They would need to go something like 18-8-0 or 15-5-6 to meet that goal. Do you have faith that they can accomplish that feat?

To do that, the Islanders would probably have to string together more than two wins in a row at some point, perhaps even a couple of times, and they’ve done that only once this season. Once! It was a four-game win streak during the six-game December homestand. Hell, they’ve only won twice in a row once since that streak, and it was a couple of weeks ago.

So yeah, not a lot of evidence to suggest these guys have it in them, and that’s not even getting into all the collapses, which they continue to find new ways of doing, like giving up three goals in 32 seconds.

If they want to stay alive, a regulation win in Saturday’s matinee against the Tampa Bay Lightning is paramount. Ditto for Leap Day’s visit to the Detroit Red Wings. I hope they prove me wrong. They’ll have to start there to do it.

Islanders News

About last night:

Same as it ever was: too many penalties, letting bad moments snowball into really bad moments, looking skyward. [LHH]

Me: What happened in those 32 seconds?

Patrick Roy: "Very simple. That clear on the PK, we had to keep guys tired on the ice and they scored there. We won the faceoff. We gave it back. We call a timeout and just a bad forecheck. We need to find ways to stop the bleeding. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 23, 2024

Jordan Binnington was, admittedly, really strong. He earned his shutout. But as Patrick Roy said, these moral victories can only take you so far at this point: “It’s about winning hockey games.” [3 Takeaways]

Three goals in 32 seconds, the latest bizarre chapter in a season from hell. [NY Post]

They went 0-for-5 on the power play and gave up another goal on the penalty kill. [Newsday]

They had killed five in a row going back to the Penguins game before giving one up last night. [THN]

“The Isles have allowed 12 power play goals under Patrick Roy; they have allowed only 17 goals at 5-on-5.” Cue the head-smacking scene from Naked Gun. [NYI Skinny]

It could have been more lopsided, but the St. Louis Blues had a goal called back due to a high stick, and referee Garrett Rank warned the crowd they wouldn’t like the call. [NY Post]

Onward:

Lou Lamoriello wants to increase the team’s NHL goalie depth after what happened when Semyon Varlamov got injured this season. [NY Post]

Lamoriello is exploring all options at the trade deadline, but he seems disinclined to move the first-round pick, and wisely so. He also didn’t rule out subtracting from the core. [NY Post]

But Lamoriello still believes in this group. If he didn’t, he wouldn’t have made the coaching change. [Newsday]

With Casey Cizikas injured, the Islanders again recalled Kyle MacLean, who’s excited for his second stint in the NHL. [Islanders | Newsday]

Mike Reilly was partially inspired by his sisters, both of whom played pro hockey in Europe, in pursuit of his hockey career. [Islanders] Last night, he played against one of his best friends, our old friend Nick Leddy. [THN]

Matt Moulson was the latest guest on Talkin’ Isles. Always good to hear from him.

On the latest Daily Faceoff Live, Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk discussed who they’d rather build a team around, Noah Dobson or Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard. Both leaned Dobson. [DFO]

Elsewhere

It's a shame that the Islanders melted down again because the out-of-town scoreboard was decent: The Red Wings came back to beat the Avalanche in overtime, which hurt the Tragic Number, but the Lightning and Devils both lost in regulation at home.