Blues 4, Islanders 0 (EN): Too many penalties, too many Buchnevich goals

About a period of hockey was played at something other than 5v5, but the New York Islanders couldn’t capitalize on any of their five chances on the man advantage. They couldn’t convert at even strength, either, despite putting up 38 shots on Jordan Binnington.

Neither team could be called disciplined tonight, but given the Isles’ special team woes, it was tough to see them go to the box again and again.

The St. Louis Blues took control of the game after a three-goal flurry in the second period, and the Islanders never really recovered. It was a rough game to watch, and given all the talk during it about what Lou Lamoriello might do at the deadline, it made it even more frustrating. This team looks far from being a cup contender with performances like this.

First Period

It was a penalty-filled period, starting with Nathan Walker taking the first of the game for hooking, sending the Islanders to the power play.

Kyle Palmieri had the best chance of the power play, but his shot was saved by Jordan Binnington, and the Blues killed it.

A few minutes later, Oliver Wahlstrom took a high sticking penalty, and the Islanders killed that.

Shortly after that, Kasperi Kapanen went to the box for tripping, and Kyle Palmieri again had the best chance of the power play, a shot that went behind Binnington but never past the goal line as it moved across the crease, so the Blues killed that penalty, too.

Kyle MacLean, back in the lineup, was called for slashing shortly after that Blues penalty, and the Islanders killed that, and so ultimately neither team was able to score during the first.

Second Period

And then everything went downhill, quick.

Palmieri was called for high sticking NHL debutante Zach Bolduc (no relation to our Sam Bolduc) and Brandon Saad scored on the power play, making it 1-0 Blues.

Just 7 seconds later, Pavel Buchnevich made it 2-0, and Patrick Roy called a timeout.

Unfortunately, about 30 seconds after that timeout, Buchnevich scored again to make it 3-0.

Matt Kessel took a delay of game penalty, putting the Islanders on a power play, but the Blues killed, and the Islanders would go into the intermission down 3-0.

Third Period

MacLean created a breakaway on his own and drew a penalty on Walker, but the Blues killed.

Adam Pelech and Brandon Saad both were sent to the box for tripping and high sticking, respectively, and the Islanders pulled Semyon Varlamov for the extra skater. With the net empty, Buchnevich picked up his hat trick.

After that, the Blues had a goal disallowed for being batted in with a high stick, and Barzal had a shot saved by Binnington.

Bo Horvat went to the box for tripping, and Robert Thomas cut the Blues power play short by taking a tripping call with 13 seconds left.

They killed that, and Noah Dobson took a penalty to close out the game, a 4-0 loss for the Islanders.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders head back to UBS Arena to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday for a 2pm matinee game. This one might be the true make or break game for the Islanders this season given the wild card race.