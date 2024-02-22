Islanders vs. Blues Gameday: Cizikas out for special teams battle

The New York Islanders feel good about their five-on-five play but can’t seem to kill a penalty kill if their salaries depended on it.

The St. Louis Blues have a bad power play — although it’s gotten better since the firing of Craig Berube — and a bad penalty kill, which could be a nice match to the Isles’ eighth-ranked power play.

Both teams have fired their coaches this year and gotten nominal bounces from the move, though they chose separate tactics: The Isles hired Patrick Roy, supposedly the only candidate Lou Lamoriello had on his radar. The Blues promoted their AHL coach Drew Bannister on an interim basis, supposedly with one eye on Roy as a long-term candidate.

Now they meet for the first of two meetings over the next couple of weeks. Both teams are flawed, going up and down (the Blues just dropped two in tepid fashion after an 8-2 run), driving fans to alternating phases of madness and guarded hopefulness. These two meetings should be fun!

First Islanders Goal picks for tonight go here. Figure this post will also be our game thread.

Islanders News

Previewing tonight: The OT win in Pittsburgh, despite the blown lead, boosted the team’s confidence heading into St. Louis. The Blues are missing Justin Faulk and Scott Perunovich, two puck movers on their blueline. [Isles]

As expected, Casey Cizikas is out, Kyle MacLean has been recalled. Also, Hudson Fasching shifts to IR and former Blue Robert Bortuzzo has had a “setback” in his ankle recovery. [Isles | THN]

The Isles know they have to fix their late-game, lead-blowing issues. [Post]

“I’m still trying to find my ways about having the puck a lot because I want the puck, and it’s just about finding different ways to get the puck.” Mat Barzal on his shift from center to wing, a year since the Bo Horvat trade. [THN]

#Isles morning skate

Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Holmstrom-Pageau-Wahlstrom

Martin-MacLean-Clutterbuck

Romanov-Dobson

Pelech-Pulock

Reilly-Mayfield

(Extras: Bolduc-Aho)

Varlamov (starter’s net)

Sorokin — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 22, 2024

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores included a regulation win for the Flyers over the terrible Blackhawks.