Islanders @ Penguins: Do better [Game #55 thread]

The Islanders are in Pittsburgh, site of many glorious victories and painful humiliations. Both teams are currently caught in the in-between, hoping to squeeze more out of a core that is not getting younger.

#Isles in warmups



Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Holmstrom-Pageau-Wahlstrom

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Romanov-Dobson

Pelech-Pulock

Reilly-Mayfield

Sorokin

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 20, 2024

This is our in-game chat. Angst, relief and elation are menu options.