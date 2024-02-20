Islanders Gameday News: An important trip

Two struggling wild card hopefuls meet in Pittsburgh tonight as the New York Islanders aim to rebound from the Stadium Series collapse. The host Penguins are in a 1-4-0 slump, and they trail the Isles by three points but have two games in hand.

First Islanders Goal picks for tonight go here.

After tonight, the Isles head to St. Louis for the first of two upcoming meetings with the Blues. If the Isles can’t get some victory points from these opponents...oh I’m sure they’ll find some other way to keep us hooked.

Islanders News

Islanders Anxiety: Digesting the latest Islanders disappointment. [LHH]

Previewing tonight: The Isles PK unit ranks 32nd in the league (70.7%) and is 11-for-27 (59.3%) since Jan. 21st. [Isles]

It was a brutal outcome for Noah Dobson except for the whole “helped set up three Islanders goals” things. [Post]

The Islanders’ demons, they stick around. [Athletic]

Prospect Report: Danny Nelson is up to 18 points in 28 games in his first NCAA season. Cameron Berg has 30 points in 30 games for North Dakota. [Isles]

It’s been a long year with a losing Bridgeport squad, but Matthew Maggio is finding his game at the pro level. [THN]

Thomas Vanek remembers his brief tenure, their first outdoor game, and why he didn’t re-sign. [Athletic]

Matt Martin did NHL debutante and “longer reach than Chara” Matt Rempe a solid by inviting him to fight in the outdoor game. [THN]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s busy NHL schedule included a crazy 10-7 Wild win over the Canucks, which featured three hat tricks.