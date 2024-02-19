Islanders News: Come back inside now

After a gut-wrenching, blown multi-goal lead and overtime defeat, the Islanders must dust off their indoor gear and get back to regular programming in preparation to visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Familiar failings got them, again. The new coach, trying to improve them overall and get rid of bad habits, is focused on the positive. They are by no means out of the wild card race, but results like Sunday are tough to take and get you feeling like they won’t figure it out in time.

Islanders News

Three Takeaways: Roy liked the 5-on-5 play. (Those penalties and PK though...) [Isles]

Roy tried to remain upbeat, knowing the team has a lot ahead. [Newsday]

And they’ve little time to rebound. [(Neil Best column) Newsday]

But their bad habits, so familiar, are still unfixed. [Post]

It was the earliest OT goal ever allowed by the Isles. “The Isles have outscored their opponents 46-35 in the first period but have been outscored 71-55 in the second period and 73-58 in the third period and overtime this season.” [Isles]

As part of the game broadcast, the league (and a couple of Isles greats) announced that the 2026 All-Star Game would be at Elmont. [Isles | NHL]

Island Ice episode: Andrew Gross on it all going awry outdoors. [Newsday]

What to do about Scott Mayfield’s struggles? [THN]

Smurfs rookie Matt Rempe wanted to make an impression by fighting Matt Martin right away. The apparent “momentum” impact must not have come until the final five minutes of regulation. [Post]

Great comeback for the Smurfs, of course. They think they’ve got something special. [Post]

Elsewhere

With the league focusing on the Stadium Series, just two other games last night. That included a Penguins regulation loss.