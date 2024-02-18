Islanders Anxiety - Episode 278 - Thousand Yard Stare

Mike and Dan react to the Islanders’ gut-wrenching loss in the Stadium Series game against the Rangers at MetLife Stadium and a season full of gut-wrenching losses.

For 55 minutes, the game was a fun one for Islanders fans who braved the travel and the cold to see the spectacle that only comes around once every 10 years. Then in the blink of an eye, it happened as it has so many times this season. Sloppy plays, penalties and powerplay goals against, then an incomprehensible giveaway seconds into overtime. Another lost point and another blown win, this time on the biggest stage of all.

It all points to something rotten inside the roster, and although they’re still mathematically alive, there are no moments of rest left for them.

In the second half, they look at the announcement of the 2026 NHL All Star Game coming to UBS Arena, review the broadcast of Sunday’s outdoor game and look ahead the next week of games.

Don’t forget about our live event at the brand new Offside Tavern in NYC on March 30th at 4 pm. Bring your Weird Islanders jerseys, shirts and swag because we want to hear your stories for a live podcast to be released soon after.

REFERENCES

Here’s the list Mike referenced. Good lord:

Full list of #Isles blown leads in the 3rd period this season:



2-0 lead vs DET

3-1 lead vs CAR

3-2 lead at VAN

3-2 lead at SEA

3-2 lead at CGY

4-3 lead at CGY

3-2, 4-3 lead at CAR

4-2 lead at NJD

4-1 lead vs SJ

3-2, 4-3 lead vs BOS

1-0 lead at NSH

4-3 lead at COL

5-3 lead vs NYR — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) February 19, 2024

