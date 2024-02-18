Rangers 6, Islanders 5 (OT): Eventful, but lead blown, point lost.

The New York Islanders and Rangers put together an eventful, entertaining outdoor game in front of nearly 80,000 at the football stadium in New Jersey, but the route to a 6-5 overtime loss for the Isles was devastating and too typical of the problems that have ailed them this season.

The Isles led 4-1 at one point in the second, and their penalty kill was victimized for two late goals in the third — including one with the goalie pulled — that turned a 5-3 lead into an overtime-bound 5-5 game.

Artemi Panarin scored 10 seconds into overtime with a shot that trickled in to finish the insult.

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

Thus Spaketh Patrick

“I feel good about our game,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Those penalties at the end hurt us, but we did a lot of good things. When you look at the five on five, that’s the hockey we want to play. We played with a good pace, and we had our chances.”

Up Next

This OTL keeps the Isles two points behind the Devils (who won their outdoor game) and four points behind the Red Wings, who hold the second wild card spot.

The Isles are in Pittsburgh on Tuesday to face the Penguins, who are also reeling and lost in regulation today.