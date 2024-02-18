Islanders Gameday News: It’s time to go outside

Today’s the big day. The New York Islanders play and host their second ever outdoor game, both against their biggest rival, the New York Rangers. The first one was in the City, and this one is in Jersey, but the Islanders will have been the home team for each of them because of reasons.

I’m excited for this. The weather should be perfect for an outdoor game. The Rangers have been hot and the Islanders have been something other than hot. But they also haven’t played a game in five days and got some valuable practice time under Patrick Roy.

The Rangers are 5-0 in outdoor games all-time, to the extent that matters. To wit, Henrik Lundqvist was their goalie for all of them. He’s not there anymore. And unlike the last time these two teams met in a Stadium Series game, the Islanders are still in a playoff race.

Both teams should be keyed up. However, the Islanders need this game a lot more than the Rangers do. Hopefully, the energy of playing in a marquee game overpowers any rust. Roy’s intense practices probably helped prevent any rust, too.

After a couple of maintenance days, Mathew Barzal took the ice yesterday for practice. [Isles DTD]

It was a few days of hard practices for the Islanders, but let’s see what kind of results it brings. [Newsday]

Perhaps the Islanders’ special teams will stay on course. [NY Post]

This game really does mean something in the standings—for both teams. [NY Post]

Days like this are where memories are made for the teams playing in these games, and their fans. [Islanders]

Stan Fischler has his keys to the game, matching star for star on either side. [THN]

THN chatted with Bo Horvat and Noah Dobson about the intense practices. Dobson: “You’ll see a hungry group [today].” [Bo Horvat | Noah Dobson]

A feature on Ilya Sorokin, today’s presumed starter going against his buddy, Igor Shesterkin:

I had the privilege of writing a feature on #Isles Ilya Sorokin for the #NHLStadiumSeries program. From his arrival in the bubble to his growth in the NHL, take a trip through Sorokin's journey to becoming one of the best goalies the #NHL has to offer: pic.twitter.com/sVS5klXECB — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) February 18, 2024

