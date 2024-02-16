Islanders News: Sights and sounds from the MetLife ice

The New York Islanders and their families took the maiden voyage of practice skates on the outdoor ice at MetLife Stadium. They looked like they were having fun, which was nice to see.

Not sure what today holds for the Isles, whether they’re skating again or off, but I’d imagine the Devils and Flyers will be out there today ahead of their game tomorrow night. Maybe the Rangers too, unless they’re going out tomorrow morning.

In any event, the Islanders will have their hands full on Sunday. On top of dealing with the conditions, they will take on a Rangers team that has won six straight games.

Islanders News

Hudson Fasching rejoined the team for practice. Mathew Barzal joined the team for the picture, but then took a maintenance day. Patrick Roy says he should be good for Sunday, though. [Isles DTD]

The Islanders know they need to be focused against the surging Rangers. [NHL]

They are impressed with the setup, though. Only four guys remain from the last outdoor game: the fourth line and Brock Nelson, who scored the only Isles goal last time. [Newsday]

Captain and former high school quarterback Anders Lee was tossing the pigskin around. [Islanders]

Noah Dobson is excited to play outside. [Islanders] Kyle Palmieri was born on Long Island but grew up in New Jersey playing outside like he will on Sunday. [NHL]

The nebulous “bringing back memories” all the players talk about when there’s an outdoor game. [NHL] They’re excited for the opportunity, of course. [NY Post] “It’s hard not to smile.” [THN]

Sights and sounds from their outdoor excursion. [Islanders] A time-lapse of the rink build. [Newsday] It was nice for the guys to have their families out there. [Islanders]

Andrew Gross had to host an episode of Island Ice ahead of the Stadium Series.

Mike Bossy’s daughter is auctioning off much of his memorabilia. [Newsday]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Rangers beating the Canadiens and the Penguins topping the Blackhawks. But the Devils and Flyers lost, although the Flyers did of course erase a two-goal deficit to get to overtime and earn a point. And the Red Wings lost out in Vancouver in regulation.