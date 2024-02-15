Islanders News: First practice outside today

Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Kraken was uninspiring, to say the least. The New York Islanders yet again looked like the team playing on the second half of a back-to-back despite the inverse being true. It was not the way a team should want to go into four days off before an important outdoor hockey game, especially coming off a lackluster performance in the game before.

The out-of-town scoreboard has been okay for the Islanders this week, but not great. And they keep not doing themselves any favors. At the moment, they do not look like a team that should buy. Maybe if they can go on a little run here, but we’ve been calling for that for a while, and they may just not have that in them. I would love to be proven wrong for even suggesting it, though.

A stirring performance and regulation win over their biggest rival on the biggest stage they’ll perform on this regular season would be a fantastic start. All three other Stadium Series teams play tonight, so the Islanders will be first on the outdoor ice today. And it will be a coooooold day for it.

#Isles will be the first of the four teams to hit the Stadium Series ice at MetLife.



Practice coming this afternoon from Jersey @nhldotcom @TheHockeyNews. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) February 15, 2024

Islanders News

Recaps from Tuesday: LHH | Islanders | Newsday | NY Post | THN | NYI Skinny

Mathew Barzal missed practice yesterday for “maintenance.” [NY Post]

Patrick Roy isn’t seeing enough compete from his players. [Newsday]

He wants Oliver Wahlstrom to show some consistency and keep shooting. [Newsday]

Kyle Palmieri has performed well under Roy. [THN] But the team is still going the wrong way at this point. [The Athletic]

Isles legend John Tonelli loves Roy’s hard approach. [NY Post]

The Islanders haven’t faced the Rangers since 2022; what a way to resume it by going outdoors. [Islanders]

The Islanders displayed some of their new Stadium Series gear in practice yesterday. [Islanders]

The Stadium Series will have a “park” theme. [NHL]

Jon Ledecky is excited to go outside. [Newsday]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Penguins looking meek in losing to the Panthers. Tuesday’s scores featured the Oilers putting up eight on the Red Wings.