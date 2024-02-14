Kraken 2*, Islanders 1 (*SO): Not quite a new team

In their last chance at two points before the outdoor game hoopla, the Islanders really needed a better showing than Saturday afternoon but they couldn’t pull it off.

They really needed two points but they only got one, and barely.

They needed a bounce-back that reflects they know how important each opportunity is but instead they, well they looked kind of lost. Against a struggling team playing on back-to-back nights (but we should stop implying that should be an advantage for this team, because it clearly isn’t).

After two meh periods they mounted a marginally better effort to begin the third, only to regress and require Ilya Sorokin to get themselves to overtime, after giving up prime opportunity after prime opportunity down the stretch. The result was another mind-boggling effort, a 2-1 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken, who ended a three-game regulation loss streak.

The Islanders fell behind early, when Kyle Palmieri lost the handle on the puck during a rush in the Seattle zone, and Jared McCann quickly advanced the puck up the right wing to Matty Beniers. The Kraken sophomore was actually late to get back, heading off the ice after taking a big hit from Ryan Pulock, but as is so often the case, an offensive opportunity heals all wounds.

Beniers shot far stick-side on Sorokin, who got a piece of it but not enough. That gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 5:27, and their only real goal of the night, largely thanks to Sorokin. The Isles goalie kept old friend Jordan Eberle from doubling the lead a few minutes later with a groin-splitting save.

Though official shots were basically even through the first two periods, the Isles were not sustaining pressure from their offensive forays, and repeatedly allowing good looks from Seattle, while coughing the puck up with regularity. (And by the way, the Pierre Engvall/Anders Lee line swap, as expected, did not last long. “I didn’t sense that it was clicking,” said Roy.)

A four-minute power play late in the first yielded a few chances but no result. A second, two-minute opportunity late in the second produced their only goal. With Yanni Gourde in the box after an awkward check on Casey Cizikas — that had them jawing at each other from distance for the rest of the period — Mat Barzal made a nifty takeaway and move from behind the net to set up Palmieri.

In the third, wave after wave into the Isles zone. It was scary by the mid-point and terrifying in the last five minutes. It had all the look of a Lane Lambert-era collapse and I was sure they were going to lose in regulation.

But they survived to OT, somehow, survived a 4-on-3 sudden death penalty kill even, only to shoot blanks in the shootout while Thomas Tatar had the only conversion.

Patrick Roy, after the game:

“Tonight we were our own worst enemy. ... It’s hard to win games when you do that [i.e. commit so many godforsaken turnovers]. You’re shooting yourself in the foot. I think no one in this dressing room can be pleased with this performance. ... We missed that opportunity. There was no excuse for not playing a better hockey game than what we did.”

Roy’s lipstick on the pig was that, of all those turnovers, at least the Isles worked hard to recover and minimize the damage. That’s where we’re at, a little over three weeks into his tenure, with the Isles already going from “ready to run through a wall” for him to “we’re just running into walls, randomly.”

Up Next

Now the Isles are idle, except for some much-needed practice time under their new coach, until Sunday’s game outdoors with the Smurfs. Meanwhile, the Devils picked up another two points tonight.