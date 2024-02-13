Islanders Gameday News: Engvall to the Barzal-Horvat line

Tonight the Islanders host another team coming through on a back-to-back, as the Seattle Kraken on Long Island after losing last night in Newark.

It’s not a must-win, but definitely a “you’re really going to piss me off if you guys don’t win,” as this will be followed by four days of idle time and whatever hype the NHL and its broadcast partners can conjure up before the outdoor game with the Smurfs on Sunday.

There were some line changes at practice yesterday, so...bears watching.

Islanders News

Patrick Roy wasn’t Avery-ing around at practice yesterday. Significant line change, plus do I detect mocking of players for wearing down after their Super Bowl parties following a Saturday no-show?

Roy pushing #Isles to practice forecheck harder. Admonishes them for being tired 40 minutes into practice. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 12, 2024

A big switch: Pierre Engvall to the top line next to Bo Horvat and Mat Barzal; Anders Lee down to the Brock Nelson-Kyle Palmieri line. (It won’t last, but it could be interesting for a bit, no?) [Newsday]

Roy said that move could be short-term, could be long-term. Also: Alex Romanov skated. [Isles]

Thankfully, the Isles know they gotta bring more than they did on Saturday. [THN]

Patrick Roy on Oliver Wahlstrom: “It has nothing to do with the system. It’s the fundamentals. He needs to understand that every night, he needs to play with consistency. And even when I started my career, I was not consistent. So, he’ll learn. It’s a process.” [THN]

Prospect Report: A points streak for Isaiah George, and Alex Jefferies returned from a six-game injury layoff in the NCAA. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s scores generally sucked: Of course the Flames follow-up their win on Long Island with a loss to the Smurfs, who’ve now won five straight. And the Devils, with two points from Jack Hughes, promptly beat the Kraken. Meanwhile, Philadelphia added two points with a regulation win over the ‘Yotes.