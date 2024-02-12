Islanders News: Light schedule colors week before outdoor game

The Islanders followed a couple weeks of good vibes and optimism under Patrick Roy with a puzzlingly flat performance against the Flames on Saturday afternoon. While going 2-1 on the week was an acceptable result, the missed chance — and the low-energy way it was reached — against the Flames gives one pause.

They are still much improved under Roy, according to eye tests and underlying numbers. But Saturday’s performance was a slight echo of their failings under the previous coach.

Tuesday, Jordan Eberle and the Kraken visit, then there are several days of hype and prep before Sunday’s outdoor game at [sponsor of some sort] Stadium.

Islanders News

On Sunday’s Islanders Anxiety podcast, Dan and Mike discuss the week’s up-and-down results, semi-dread the outdoor game, and yet more priceless drama from Toronto, along with a delicious “Pay your tax-es” chant from Sens fans at Taranna’s #91. [LHH]

Saturday afternoon was, by far, not their best showing. [Post]

Flat, disappointing performance. [LHH] Low on energy. [Newsday]

The PK continues to be historically bad. [Post]

Three Takeaways: “I don’t know if we were as connected as a team the way we had been recently,” Anders Lee said. [Isles]

The Skinny: Last season: 55 points through 52 games; this season: 56 points through 52 games. [Isles]

The light upcoming schedule means they could come out of the outdoor game in worse shape, standings-wise. [Newsday]

There was a report that Ruslan Iskhakov may head to the KHL next season. His agent was cagey but said he remains focused on getting an NHL opportunity. [THN]

Bobby Nystrom: Still giving back to youth hockey on Long Island. [THN]

Elsewhere

With the big Concussionball Championship Final drawing billions of eyes around the world tomorrow, the NHL had just two games, early games. The Capitals lost in overtime to the Canucks, and Torey Krug had five secondary assists as the Blues blew out the Habs.