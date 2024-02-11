Islanders Anxiety - Episode 277 - A Carnival of Schadenfreude

Mike and Dan look back at an eventful week for the Islanders and elsewhere, with big wins, a frustrating loss, controversies up north and maybe some light tax evasion.

They start with Saturday’s sleepy loss to Calgary, another missed opportunity for a team that can’t afford any, and how things could have been worse if not for a friendly out-of-town scoreboard. Then they go back to electric wins of the Lightning and Leafs last week that had us believing in Patrick Roy and Patrick Roy loving his new favorite “heart people.” There’s still time, but it gets shorter every day for Roy and the Islanders, and seems all but up for one player.

In the second half, they look ahead to a suddenly important game against the inconsistent Kraken and then Sunday’s Stadium Series tilt against the Rangers. With the Islanders needing every point they can get, the spectacle of the big outdoor stage is all but lost on us. Let’s hope it’s memorable in a good way.

Finally, they get to the madness emanating from Toronto - between the Leafs captain’s battle with the Canadian IRS, to disrespectful empty net goals to a little blindside cross checking between rivals, it’s a lot and had to be memorialized with a new edition of Master Leaf Theatre.

Don’t forget about our live event at the brand new Offside Tavern in NYC on March 30th at 4 pm. Bring your Weird Islanders jerseys, shirts and swag because we want to hear your stories for a live podcast to be released soon after.

This was a classic. Thank you.

The old “you haven’t played” defense. Another classic.

I was going to include it but we went long. For an extra dose of fun, watch the Sportsnet panel discussing the Rielly hit on Grieg. Shoutout Islanders legend Kelly Hrudey for keeping it real.

Does Morgan Rielly deserve a suspension for the play at the end of the game?



The Hockey Night in Canada panel discuss. pic.twitter.com/yzg1HkfkXp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 11, 2024

