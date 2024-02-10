Islanders vs. Flames Gameday: Keepin’ it going’ [Game #52]

It’s a now-rare afternoon faceoff for the Islanders as they host the Calgary Flames at 1 p.m. EST today.

They’re aiming for a third straight win coming out of the All-Star break. They have players back healthy (Ryan Pulock, Adam Pelech, Casey Cizikas) and the optimism is high under Patrick Roy after they dismantled the Lightning bit by bit.

Islanders News

Previewing today: Well, almost healthy. Hudson Fasching is still out (but he’d be an extra anyway), and Alex Romanov sat out yesterday’s practice for maintenance. [Isles]

Thursday’s win over the Lightning was their first real “Patrick Roy game,” maybe. Definitely did everything he wanted them to do. [Athletic]

One different approach from Roy: He does lots of one-on-one video work, preferring not to highlight individual mistakes for the whole team to see. Potential beneficiaries: Early pupils Oliver Wahlstrom and Pierre Engvall. [Post]

Every day, step by step, Roy adds something to the team structure instruction. [Newsday]

Anders Lee, for one, is proud of how the Isles have played since the coaching change. [THN]

Flames backup Dan Vladar is on IR, so they have Dustin Wolf up. Expect Jacob Markstrom to still carry the load. [NHL]

Patrick Roy and Cal Clutterbuck had nice things to say about Kyle MacLean (now back in Bridgeport) after his first stint in the NHL at age 24. [THN]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s scores included the Penguins falling in regulation to Marc-Andre Fleury and the Wild.