Islanders Gameday News: Canucks aim to sweep through town

After a 1-2-1 road trip, the Islanders are back home to lick their wounds and hopefully get back on track with two home games against tough Canadian opponents this week.

First up is the Vancouver Canucks, who spanked the Rangers on Short Island last night, 6-3 (EN). Elias Pettersson had a four-point night, including an empty netter. Now the Canucks, who are right there vying for the top spot in the West, are on Long Island for the back-end of a back-to-back.

Due to the weather, the Park will not be open tonight. Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

Islanders News

Previewing tonight: Lane Lambert on Adam Pelech, who practiced again: “He’s getting close. I couldn’t confirm exactly when that will be, but it’s nice to see him out there.” [Isles]

On the latest Islanders Anxiety podcast, Dan and Mike reviewed the last week, sharing some frustrations, and making a big announcement that was long in the making. [LHH]

With Semyon Varlamov hurt, Ilya Sorokin knows and is prepared for a heavy workload. [Newsday]

Prospect Report: A couple of NCAAers win gold, and another picks up two game-winners for Merrimack. [Isles]

As they visit Elmont, the Canucks are eyeing their first-ever NY/NJ metro sweep. [Sportsnet]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores also included the Penguins knocking off the Flyers in regulation. Pittsburgh has won five of seven while the Flyers have lost five of six.