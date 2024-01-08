Islanders News: Home, again

The Islanders finished 1-2-1 on their road trip, or 1-1-1 if you only count the Western part of it, but their coach felt pretty good — “but for a few minutes, maybe our most solid game of the trip” — about the effort and how they handled the conclusion in Vegas, a 5-2 loss.

Now they’re back home, where they have two games at Elmont against the Canucks and the Leafs. Vancouver is coming off a 6-4 win in New Jersey on Saturday, which followed a 2-1 loss in St. Louis. The Canucks play the Smurfs tonight in Manhattan, so tomorrow’s game will be the back end of a back-to-back (albeit with minimal “travel”) for them.

The Islanders, meanwhile, awake from their day off in fourth place in the Metro, still good enough for wild card territory. Will Adam Pelech be ready for tomorrow? I’m not betting on it, but he appears to be getting close.

Islanders News

Three Takeaways from the trip-ending loss: Tough trip, and trouble finishing in Vegas. [Isles]

The Skinny: “Noah Dobson played 26:01...the 21st straight game Dobson played at least 25 minutes, extending his own club record, and it is the longest streak by any NHLer since Ryan Suter did so in 26 straight games in 2019.” [Isles]

The Isles were pretty ticked that Tobias Bjornfot’s check from behind on Matt Martin only received a minor penalty. [Post]

Or, hear it straight from Lane Lambert and Matt Martin in the post-game. [Isles video]

With results falling short on the road, the two home games this week loom large. [THN]

Kyle Palmieri on why he paints his stick blades black, plus locker room reactions to the U.S. WJC win over Sweden. [Isles]

The players were tickled by Isles fans packing the arena in Tempe, Arizona. [THN]

The Islanders’ tough January schedule continues. [Post]

Lane Lambert calls 5-2 loss to Vegas disappointing because he felt, for stretches, it was the best game Isles played on their 1-2-1 road trip. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 7, 2024

Lane Lambert still thinks third Vegas goal - the one he challenged for Kolesar goalie interference - should not have counted. Said it was the right call to challenge. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 7, 2024

Elsewhere

Last night’s schedule featured four games, including the stupid Kings losing to the Capitals in regulation.