Islanders Anxiety - Episode 271 - Drag Us Through Hot Coals

Mike and Dan recap missed opportunities on a Southwestern road trip, look ahead to an annoying week and make a MONUMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT.

In an overtime loss in Denver and a collapse in Las Vegas, the Islanders left points on the table with self-inflicted wounds, which has become a hallmark of the season. A full marks win in Arizona felt great, but the team continues to be plagued by the same issues week after week. And no amount of complaining to the refs is going to change it. They need more from certain players if they are to keep their spot in the NHL playoff picture as other teams solidify their positions.

In the second half, they worry about daunting games against the Canucks, Leafs and Predators, all of which will carry some irritating off-ice storylines as well.

Finally, they make a MONUMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT for something they have been wanting to do for years. So please listen all the way through for all of the information. You won’t want to miss it.

