Islanders @ Golden Knights: Finish strong? [Game #39 thread]

The Islanders finish the road trip in Vegas, where the Golden Knights are always formidable but have a similarly injury-wrecked blueline. Don’t look now, but Vegas is only three points ahead of the Isles in the league standings, having played one more game. They have struggled lately but remain 13-4-2 at home.

Their big score was lifting Kings’ 2019 22nd overall pick Toby Bjornfot off waivers, a double-win for them by giving them a needed reinforcement while dinging a rival who hoped to pass their asset through waivers.

The Isles are currently 1-1-1 on this road trip, which technically began in Pittsburgh, although this Western swing is where the real miles are logged. If you missed it, Adam Pelech is close but is not ready to go tonight.

So lineup-wise, probably nothing different from yesterday’s practice and the last game: