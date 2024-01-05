Islanders News: A comfortable four-goal win in Arizona

Last night, the New York Islanders earned two points in a refreshingly convincing and comfortable win over the Arizona Coyotes. Road trips out west can be dangerous for playoff hopes, and during a trip that featured the last two Stanley Cup champions, getting two points in Arizona was imperative—especially when you consider that coming out of the Christmas break, the Islanders had lost three of four games (1-2-1) heading into this game.

The top line led the way, with Bo Horvat [pinches fingers] this close to his first hat trick as an Islander. Also, Mike Reilly and Julien Gauthier showed why they have been savvy additions to the roster, and Anders Lee capitalized on a turnover.

Now, if they can earn a point Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, they will have gone NHL .500 on the road trip. Two points? Even better.

Islanders News

About last night:

As Dom put in his headline, the Isles “absolutely needed that.” [LHH]

Ilya Sorokin was on top of it, as well, particularly in the second period, a lot of which was spent in the defensive zone. Also, All-Star Mathew Barzal (more below) recorded his 400th point with his first assist of the night. [3 Takeaways]

Horvat not only scored twice, but he also added an assist for a three-point night. It felt like home out west. [Newsday]

There were a lot of Islander fans in attendance at Mullett Arena, and in a dominant third period, their “Let’s Go Islanders” chants rang out. [NY Post]

It was their first four-goal road win of the season; they hadn’t done it since last February in Winnipeg, and they haven’t won a road game by more than four goals since October 2018. [NYI Skinny]

Bo Horvat was loving the noise tonight, #IslesNation. pic.twitter.com/kc6ywSMGbJ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 5, 2024

Onward:

So yeah, Barzal is the Islanders’ initial All-Star representative. I and many others probably would’ve selected Noah Dobson, but it’s hard to argue Barzy’s selection: He’s deserving, too. It’s his third All-Star appearance but his first as a wing. [Islanders | Newsday | NY Post]

Matt Martin drew into the lineup last night in favor of Hudson Fasching. But a regular healthy scratch and in the last year of his contract, Martin doesn’t know—or care, at the moment—what his future holds. [Newsday]

Kyle Palmieri sat down with The Hockey News to discuss his health and provide some insight into what makes that second line work. [THN]

Speaking of health, the Islanders have otherwise been bitten by the injury bug this season, and obviously, it’s concerning. [Newsday]

On the latest Island Ice, Andrew Gross spoke with Scott Mayfield and his childhood hero, Billy Smith. [Newsday]

YES Network and MSG Networks combined in some joint business and tech venture, but perhaps it’s a harbinger of further joint ventures, like streaming. [Newsday]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Penguins blowing a 5-2 lead to the Bruins but recovering to get the win, and the Flyers blowing a 2-0 lead to the Blue Jackets and losing in a shootout.