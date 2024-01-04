Islanders @ Coyotes [Game #38 thread]

The Islanders are in the desert. Sebastian Aho (The Greater) is back in the lineup after Robert Bortuzzo’s injury. Ken Appleby is Ilya Sorokin’s backup.
#Isles in warmups— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 5, 2024
Lee-Horvat-Barzal
Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri
Holmstrom-Pageau-Gauthier
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Romanov-Dobson
Bolduc-Mayfield
Reilly-Aho
Sorokin
Appleby
I’ve got a lot of issues with Coyotes having to use this as a home rink. But the view from the press box is pretty, pretty, pretty good. pic.twitter.com/9dMRJiCG9N— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 5, 2024
