 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Islanders @ Coyotes [Game #38 thread]

The Islanders set up shop for their most “winnable” game of the Western swing.

By Dominik
/ new
New York Islanders v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

The Islanders are in the desert. Sebastian Aho (The Greater) is back in the lineup after Robert Bortuzzo’s injury. Ken Appleby is Ilya Sorokin’s backup.

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...