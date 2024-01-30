Islanders News: Same place, new approach

The Islanders have entered their bye week in a jarringly similar place to January of a year ago — where they recovered to make the playoffs and give the Hurricanes a decent challenge, remember — but they have a new leader behind the bench who they hope (as do all of us) will initiate some meaningful change.

It’s the irony of our times that Patrick Roy takes over before a tough four-game stretch and then a bye week where he’s not allowed to coach them up.

The Isles are next in action on Feb. 5 in Toronto, where the Leafs face their own struggles, having fallen to fourth in their division, though still safely in playoff position.

Islanders News

Time, however, is not on the Isles’ side in their playoff aspirations under Roy. [Post]

Lots of podcasting this week: In the latest Islanders Anxiety, Dan and Mike talk about where the Isles are under Roy, surprising faces from the alumni weekend, and the upcoming outdoor game. [LHH]

Inside that alumni weekend, with lots of satisfying photos. [Isles]

The classy play that took Pierre Turgeon to the Hall of Fame (finally!). [Isles]

A year after the trade, Bo Horvat has been “everything and more” for the Isles, says Mat Barzal. [NHL] Looking back at the trade then and now. [THN]

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin continue to add to their historic career hits total, but will this be the end of the line for the two pending UFAs? [Newsday]

Looking back at the c-c-c-c-cold Yankee Stadium game 10 years ago. [THN]

From the alumni game, an ex-Isle (and Hall of Famer) and an ex-Ranger are asked about Patrick Roy’s potential impact on the club. [THN]

Elsewhere