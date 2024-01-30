Islanders News: Same place, new approach

The Islanders have entered their bye week in a jarringly similar place to January of a year ago — where they recovered to make the playoffs and give the Hurricanes a decent challenge, remember — but they have a new leader behind the bench who they hope (as do all of us) will initiate some meaningful change.
It’s the irony of our times that Patrick Roy takes over before a tough four-game stretch and then a bye week where he’s not allowed to coach them up.
The Isles are next in action on Feb. 5 in Toronto, where the Leafs face their own struggles, having fallen to fourth in their division, though still safely in playoff position.
Islanders News
- Time, however, is not on the Isles’ side in their playoff aspirations under Roy. [Post]
- Lots of podcasting this week: In the latest Islanders Anxiety, Dan and Mike talk about where the Isles are under Roy, surprising faces from the alumni weekend, and the upcoming outdoor game. [LHH]
- Inside that alumni weekend, with lots of satisfying photos. [Isles]
- The classy play that took Pierre Turgeon to the Hall of Fame (finally!). [Isles]
- A year after the trade, Bo Horvat has been “everything and more” for the Isles, says Mat Barzal. [NHL] Looking back at the trade then and now. [THN]
- Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin continue to add to their historic career hits total, but will this be the end of the line for the two pending UFAs? [Newsday]
- Looking back at the c-c-c-c-cold Yankee Stadium game 10 years ago. [THN]
- From the alumni game, an ex-Isle (and Hall of Famer) and an ex-Ranger are asked about Patrick Roy’s potential impact on the club. [THN]
Elsewhere
- Blue Jackets top youngster Adam Fantilli will miss some time due to a skate cut to his leg. [NHL]
- What a difference a coach and a year make. The Canucks feel the sky is the limit under Rick Tocchet. [Sportsnet]
- I don’t care about Connor Bedard nor his counterpart #1 pick in the NBA draft, however this photo of the two of them together is excellent. [NHL] There was once a movie about this sort of thing.
- In some Midwest prairie shenanigans, the Wild have claimed Declan Chisholm from the Jets. [TSN]
- Zack Kassian convinced someone in Prague to hire him to play hockey there. [TSN]
