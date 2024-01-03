Islanders News: Another blown lead and lost point

The excuses are certainly there. Semyon Varlamov, the starting goalie for the night, left the game early after getting up gingerly from making a save, and recent depth defense pick-up Robert Bortuzzo left in the second period unable to put any weight on his right leg. The Colorado Avalanche generally don’t lose at home, and they have the firepower to overcome most goal deficits. Clearly, the Avalanche outplayed them and probably would’ve won more comfortably if Alexandar Georgiev played better. The officiating was particularly atrocious, even by NHL standards. And when you play in the mountains, the altitude is always a factor.

But the fact of the matter is that the New York Islanders, yet again, blew several leads, including a two-goal lead, on the way to giving up a point. It’s commendable to take a point from a road game in Denver, and maybe normally, given all the above issues, you let this one slide. The point is always important. However, I believe that was the 15th game in which the Islanders have blown a lead. It hasn’t happened as frequently of late, but it’s still a problematic trend. They don’t appear to know what to do to lock down a lead, especially in their own zone. Those are critical standings points they need in order to stay in the race—and who knows where they would be if they didn’t blow half of those leads.

Well, they play again tomorrow in fabulous Mullet Arena against the Arizona Coyotes, who are holding down a wild card spot in the West by the slimmest of margins. They’re certainly no pushovers, but it’s a good opportunity to right the ship and get two road points before visiting the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

It’s worth asking at the rate they’re going:

Does 34-24-24 get you into the playoffs? Just wondering — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) January 3, 2024

