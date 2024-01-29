Islanders Anxiety - Episode 275 - Macro vs Micro Fight

With a bye week for the Islanders looming, Mike and Dan look at a potpourri of topics including more irritating losses, small strides and the team’s big picture outlook.

New coach Patrick Roy is trying to get his players on the same page, but hasn’t had much time. And so many of the problems that plagued his predecessor are still costing the Islanders points. With a tough but not insurmountable deficit staring at them when they resume play, it makes us wonder about both the present and the future.

We also discuss the upcoming All Star festivities, the newly-revealed Stadium Series jerseys, the surprising faces of Alumni Night, Roy using this week to find a place to live on Long Island and other issues.

It’s a supersized episode and just the beginning of what we have coming out this week.

Don't forget about our live event at the brand new Offside Tavern in NYC on March 30th at 4 pm.

This man needs a place to live. I don’t think he’ll have a ton of trouble finding one.

